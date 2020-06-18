Expand / Collapse search

Saint Louis Zoo seal lions can't stop chasing toy cars

Published 
Pets and Animals
Storyful

Curious sea lions chase toy cars in ‘enrichment’ activity

These sea lions at the St. Louis Zoo couldn't get enough of these toy cars. It was all part of an enrichment exercise. Video credit:&nbsp;Saint Louis Zoo via Storyful

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The sea lions at St Louis Zoo love their enrichment sessions, especially, it seems, if a remote-controlled car is involved.

Footage released by the zoo shows the sea lions happily chasing two cars as they zoom about the underwater tunnel beneath their pool.

In a tweet, zoo officials wrote, "Tunnel enrichment sessions provide our pinnipeds with a lot of mental and physical stimulation & keep them interested and engaged, especially during the times of no guest interaction."

"It turns out," they added, "remote-controlled cars are a lot of fun to chase if you're a sea lion!