Saint Louis Zoo seal lions can't stop chasing toy cars

The sea lions at St Louis Zoo love their enrichment sessions, especially, it seems, if a remote-controlled car is involved.

Footage released by the zoo shows the sea lions happily chasing two cars as they zoom about the underwater tunnel beneath their pool.

In a tweet, zoo officials wrote, "Tunnel enrichment sessions provide our pinnipeds with a lot of mental and physical stimulation & keep them interested and engaged, especially during the times of no guest interaction."

"It turns out," they added, "remote-controlled cars are a lot of fun to chase if you're a sea lion!