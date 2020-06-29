Sarasota city commissioners may consider mandatory face mask order

The city of Sarasota will vote Monday afternoon whether to pass an ordinance requiring the use of face masks.



If passed, Sarasota’s mask requirement would be identical to Tampa’s order. They would be required to be worn while indoors unless people are eating and drinking -- or socially distanced from others.

Under the Sarasota order, there would also be the requirement to wear face coverings outdoors, but only if people aren’t spread six feet apart.

Violating the mask ordinance could come with a $500 fine.

If passed, it would go into effect at midnight on July 1 and would be in effect for 60 days.

The city is also giving away 50,000 masks.

To pass the city needs a super majority vote of four out of the five commissioners. The virtual city commission meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.