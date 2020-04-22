Sarasota County considers reopening beaches

article

Leaders in Sarasota County may decide whether it is time to reopen the beaches.

Sarasota County's beaches have been shut down for about a month. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the possibility of opening up the county's beaches once again. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Commissioner Christian Ziegler said it's time to let people get back to the sand, so they can enjoy sunshine and fresh air. On social media, Ziegler said the county's economy depends on the beaches getting back to business.

But this could mean several things, he said, such as: a full reopening, access to the beaches for physical activity only - so sitting or hanging out on the beaches wouldn’t be allowed -- or, depending on what the entire commission decides, they could keep the beaches closed.

Ziegler asked his social media followers to weigh in, and many seemed supportive of some form of reopening.

One woman wrote, "Fully open. If we can behave golfing, walking in ones neighborhood and in all the “essential stores” I’m sure we can be adults on the beach. I’ve never been to a beach where I ever Congregated with strangers."

Others seem more cautious. Rules would be needed, said another Facebook user who wrote to Ziegler.

Images from Jacksonville's crowded beaches following its reopening sparked fierce criticism.

In Pinellas County, reopening the beaches was a non-starter for Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. Ultimately, commissioners voted to keep their beaches closed through at least May 1.

In Charlotte County, beaches are scheduled to open for walking and jogging on Monday, but their commissioners said they could open up even sooner, depending on Sarasota County's decision.

