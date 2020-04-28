Sarasota County health department host second series of drive-thru testing

Residents in Sarasota County will have another chance to get tested for the novel coronavirus as health officials open drive-thru testing sites for the second week in a row.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County opened three sites to serve three areas of the county. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are by appointment only and for individuals who are displaying symptoms or work in the healthcare setting.

To make an appointment, county health officials say you can call 941-861-2883 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Callers will be screened using CDC testing criteria.

Appointments are limited. The drive-thru testing sites will be held at the following locations and times:

North Sarasota: Tuesday, 4/28, 8 a.m. to Noon - RL Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

South County: Wednesday, 4/29, 9 a.m. to Noon - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port

Mid-County: Thursday, 4/30, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

