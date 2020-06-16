Sarasota County school leaders to discuss reopening proposal

For parents and students, as they look ahead to the upcoming school year, the big question is: What will next year look like? In Sarasota County, the school district compiled a proposal that they plan to discuss at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Before the governor came out last week encouraging schools to operate at full capacity come this fall, the school district was also considering another proposal that allowed for some students to continue e-learning at home, while spacing out younger students throughout the district to keep them social distanced.

However, after the governor’s announcement last week, the district is now focusing on fine-tuning their other proposal which includes welcoming all students back to campus.

The proposal is a detailed one, complete with guidelines for classrooms and field trips.

The district said they plan to keep students in classroom spaced-out as much as possible. Where social distancing might be difficult, they proposed installing barriers.

The proposal also suggests making hallways one-way, so that students aren’t having to pass by each other in close proximity. In the classroom, the district is hoping to utilize e-textbooks. They only want to use physical textbooks as a last resort, assigning books to each individual student.

For assemblies or pep rallies, the proposal suggests moving them to Zoom to keep large groups from gathering. The district is also hoping to have hand sanitizer easily accessible throughout the buildings, and they are considering requiring employees and students to wear masks.

The proposal also has some recommendations for health screenings. The district said they would hope to make COVID-19 testing and antibody testing available to all of their students and teachers.

The proposal states that they would want teachers to start the day with each student using hand sanitizer and require students to have their temperature taken if symptoms are evident.

These are just a few of the many guidelines laid out in the district’s proposal. For a complete list and plan, visit the Sarasota County School District's website.

The school board still needs to approve the proposal before moving forward. They plan to look at the changes for the first time at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 3 p.m.