Sarasota deputies searching for missing, endangered adult

Sarasota deputies are searching for Alfred J Cler Jr.,82, who was last seen at 5586 Chantaclaire, Sarasota around 2 p.m. on Sunday. He is 5’07”, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He left driving a 2011 White Hyundai Sonata, FL tag 1HGN25. Cler has a history of Alzheimer’s

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

