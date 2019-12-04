Sarasota man arrested in death of girlfriend and unborn baby

article

Sarasota police arrested a suspect after his pregnant girlfriend -- and her unborn child -- died.

On December 2, police responed to a home on on Osprey Avenue and discovered an unconscious woman who was nine months pregnant. Officers said when they arrived, 23-year-old Casey Swart was pacing in the living room and spontaneously stated, “Oh my God. I can’t believe it. Oh my God. I went too far.”

Officers said they began CPR on the woman until EMS arrived and took over. The woman and unborn child were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Police said neither survived.

Officers believe that Swart purchased fentanyl and shared it with his girlfriend which contributed to a medical episode, but toxicology reports and a report from the medical examiner will determine the final cause of death.

Swart is facing manslaughter charges in the death of his girlfriend and the unborn baby.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

