Sarasota police investigating shooting, searching for suspect

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe a shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Leon Avenue and 24th Street. According to officers, the victim, a black man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot and jumped into an SUV.

Officers found that SUV near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue with the victim inside. Officers called for emergency rescue immediately. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a suspect but a description is unknown.

