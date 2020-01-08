Sarasota police to discuss sexual abuse case involving former preacher

article

More details are expected to be released about a former church preacher who was arrested on sex abuse charges and accused of abusing boys and young adults for nearly four decades.

Henry Lee Porter Sr., a 72-year-old self-described bishop who founded Westcoast Center for Human Development on North Washington Boulevard, was arrested last week, but more allegations and charges could be coming. Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette Dipino will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the case.

According to his arrest affidavit, police were notified of a video posted to Facebook in October. The post alleged sexual abuse by an unnamed bishop at Westcoast Center for Human Development.

When police interviewed the poster, the victim told detectives he was molested by Henry Porter Sr. when he was 15 years old and continued until he was 21 years old.

From there, police said they interviewed two additional victims.

Police said in addition to the three accusers, they interviewed eight other victims with similar experiences.

Detectives also noted this isn’t the first time Porter was the center of an investigation. Back in 1990 and between 2001 to 2002, the Sarasota Police Department investigated similar allegations of sexual abuse by Porter. In the 2001-2002 investigation, the agency received an anonymous letter identifying 40 possible victims of sexual abuse.

However, the incidents were outside the statute of limitations, preventing criminal charges back then, police said.

After his arrest last week, Porter was temporarily denied bond. He faces one charge of felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

The press conference with the police chief will be at 11 a.m.

