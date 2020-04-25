Schools looking to hire for next school year

Despite being in the middle of very unprecedented times, school districts are already looking ahead to next year. Both Pinellas County and Hillsborough County School Districts are starting the interview process as they search for qualified teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.

However, this year, that hiring process temporarily looks a little different. Both counties have announced they will host virtual job fairs for teaching candidates instead of face-to-face interviews.

The interviews will take place virtually. Candidates will get a chance to speak with district staff from behind a computer screen as they get their questions answered and answer questions as well.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County School Districts decided to hold interviews virtually, for the time being, with the hopes of maintaining social distancing guidelines and keeping others safe, while still being able to make sure that they are ready and prepared for next school year.

The virtual job fair for PCS kicks off Saturday. A panel of school staff will interview from Bay Point Elementary. Potential teachers will interview virtually with 14 different schools throughout the districts Transformation Zone. The schools in the Transformation Zone need teachers who are willing to give more support to students to help them succeed. However, teachers in this area will receive a higher compensation, focused professional development and advanced school technology. For more information, visit: https://www.pcsb.org/transformationzone

Hillsborough County School District will be hosting their job fair on April 28, April 30 and May 5. Interviewees will have to register beforehand. However, school district officials plan to hire multiple teachers for multiple different roles across their district to be ready for the upcoming school year. For more information, or to register for the virtual job fair, visit: https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/doc/list/teacher-recruitment/about/165-768/