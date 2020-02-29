Second graders relive the journey to Ellis Island back in 1900

(LUTZ, Fla.) Students at McKitrick Elementary School got a taste of history this week.

Over 200 second graders and 75 volunteers transformed themselves and their school to look like Ellis Island circa 1900. Throughout the exercise, students learned how it felt to be an immigrant during that time.

At the start of their day, they packed their belongings and headed onto a "pretend" ship headed to America. After the kids arrived in New York city, they were separated from their "families,” and had to go through evaluations. Then they had to apply for citizenship.

The volunteers even talked to the students in a different language so they could experience coming to a new country and not understanding the language. "We wanted to recreate something that was real. We didn't want to sugarcoat history," said Liisa DiTarando with McKitrick Elementary.

Every year the elementary school reenacts the important time in history. It's the school's way of making topics like immigration and citizenship more engaging for the students.

DiTarando said the exercise teaches students, “perseverance by having them solve their own problems. There's so much problem solving that happens and critical thinking skills that are used when they are experiencing something like this."

Although this might seem like a stressful experience to some, teachers say the students always say this is one of their favorite learning activities.