Second survey for Hillsborough parents allows them to choose their preferences for the fall

After the Hillsborough County superintendent outlined his recommendations for reopening schools in the fall, a survey is now asking parents for their opinions.

The online survey is asking them to choose between three models that Superintendent Addison Davis discussed during a school board meeting last week. Each plan focuses on different scenarios, depending on the spread of the coronavirus at the time:

"A" would be a traditional, face-to-face schooling where schools are open with a low-perceived risk for the spread of the virus.

"B" is a hybrid-rotation, blending face-to-face learning with virtual learning. This option reduces on-campus attendance by about 50% each day.

"C" is focused on just e-learning. This would be if schools had to close completely due to the virus.

Parents have until Friday, July 10 to choose their preference. The online survey can be found here.

Additional details on the three models can be found here.

Mass gatherings like assemblies and pep rallies will be limited across all proposed models.

During Davis' presentation, he said reopening schools will be a "fluid decision." He also announced virtual learning will remain an option for students if families prefer that route.

Earlier this summer, Davis sent out a survey asking parents to respond with how comfortable they would be sending their child back to school setting. The results of that survey were as follows:

Not Comfortable - 23%

Somewhat uncomfortable - 21%

Comfortable - 13%

Somewhat comfortable - 15%

Very comfortable - 25%

The survey also asked parents how they felt about possibly continuing virtual learning. The results of that survey showed that 48% of parents did not want online learning to continue, 29% said they were undecided, with 21% of parents saying it’s what they wanted.

The first day of school begins August 10 in Hillsborough County.