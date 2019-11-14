Section of NB I-75 near Bruce B. Downs remains closed as troopers investigate deadly crash

article

The impacts of Wednesday’s deadly crash continue into Thursday morning. Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 remain closed after a fiery and fatal crash during the evening rush hour.

The crash occurred before 7 p.m. near mile marker 272, north of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, just before the Interstate 275 interchange. Traffic came to a complete standstill as flames shot into the air Wednesday evening, trapping several drivers between Bruce B. Downs and State Road 56 for hours.

Firefighters from both Tampa and Pasco County fought the flames for an hour after a semi-truck broke out in flames. Officials said one issue that caused problems for firefighters was the cargo that was being hauled by one of the semis: waxy milk cartons that kept reigniting.

Eight cars were involved in the pile-up, including two tractor-trailers. At least one person inside one of those tractor-trailers was killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Six other people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

PREVIOUS: Fiery crash kills at least one, stops traffic on I-75 near Bruce B. Downs

Officials at the scene Wednesday said the collision could have been a lot worse.

“There were parts all over the road,” explained Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson, Corey Dierdorff. “There’s going to be extensive cleanup. The cars were very, very heavily damaged, so we’re very thankful that the injuries weren’t worse than what they were.”

Several drivers told FOX 13 they were cut off from the nearest exit by the crash, and had issues with nearly running out of gas. Eventually, those cars were turned around by officials who turned the highway’s on-ramp into an exit route.

As of Wednesday morning, it remains unclear what caused the crash. The events leading up to it remain under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no timeline on when lanes will reopen. FOX 13’s traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes suggests taking Interstate 275 or U.S. Highway 301 as alternate routes.