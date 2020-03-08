Senator Rick Scott discusses coronavirus at Port Tampa Bay

article

Senator Rick Scott is meeting with local leaders at Port Tampa Bay on Sunday to discuss federal efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and make sure they have the resources they need to keep families safe.

As of Sunday afternoon, two Florida residents died from COVD-19 and 11 Florida residents have been diagnosed with the disease.

His meeting at Port Tampa Bay comes just one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19, which would provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

