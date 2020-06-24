Seven vehicles, 2 tractor-trailers involved in deadly crash on I-75 in Manatee County

article

FOX 13 News has learned at least one person a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County involving seven vehicles and two tractor-trailers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at noon on southbound I-75, at mile marker 213/University Parkway.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being rerouted off the interstate at University Parkway.

The view from SkyFOX showed two tractor-trailers surrounded by crashed vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it appears the crash started when an RV trailer being pulled by an SUV began to swerve. The driver of the SUV, an 80-year-old man, lost control and the RV trailer overturned.

The crashes that followed were still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.