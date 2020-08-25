Several units damaged following Tampa apartment fire

article

Smoke was rising from the roof and flames were shooting out of the first-floor windows of a Tampa apartment building as fire crews arrived Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough County firefighters battled the fire at Park Place Villas, located off East Sligh Avenue and North 56th Street. As of 9 a.m., they said the fire was under control.

Six apartment units were involved in the fire, three of which had major damage, officials said.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

