Severe thunderstorms possible Monday in Tampa Bay area; will bring drier air to region

A line of strong storms is making its way through Florida, and is expected to arrive midday in the Tama Bay area.

Severe thunderstorm watches were beginning to be issued Monday morning by the National Weather Service for Florida counties, including most of Tampa Bay, that will last until 3 p.m.

"It basically includes everybody, technically not Desoto County or Highlands County yet," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "As this line of rain and storms moves…which has a lot of moisture and a little bit of instability, we may have to deal with one or two isolated storms."

He said the primary threat is damaging wind gusts or the potential for some hail, but there is a much bigger risk for severe weather north of the Bay Area.

"I just think it's going to be a very windy, windy day," Osterberg said. "The winds will gust well over 30 mph, especially, of course, when that line of rain comes through. Please, no boating today."

Later in the day, around the evening commute time, we will start the drying out process.

"It will feel drier," Osterberg said. "You will notice a big difference in terms of the humidity levels as we get into tomorrow. Then tomorrow, breezy, warm and drier in general."

