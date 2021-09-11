Sheriff: Carjacking suspect on the run after shooting 2 Volusia K-9's

Authorities say two K-9 dogs were shot during a chase in Deltona.

It happened Saturday morning near the Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe's.

Volusia County deputies received a report about a carjacking on Friday night. After deputies located the suspect, they say the driver took off, ran into a wooded area and shot two deputy K-9's.

Officials say the suspect was wounded when deputies returned fire.

The K-9's were wounded but are expected to survive. Sheriff Mike Chitwood will give an update on this case sometime on Saturday.

