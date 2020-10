article

Deputies in Manatee County are on the scene of a shooting where one of their own has shot someone.

The scene is in the 4300 block of 80th Street West in Bradenton. The view from SkyFOX showed crime scene tape ringing a home there and investigators appeared to be focusing on the carport area.

The sheriff is at the scene but no other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.