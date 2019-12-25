Shooter knew man and woman he killed before taking his own life, police say

article

Lakeland police have named the man they say killed two people at a home on Atlanta Avenue in Lakeland on Christmas Eve.

Police say after 30-year-old Leighton Josephs shot and killed a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, he turned the gun on himself.

When officers got to the scene, they found three bodies as well as four children, all under the age of 10, who were physically unharmed.

Detectives believe the victims and Josephs knew one another.

The names of the victims and children are not being released by police due to Marsy’s law.

PREVIOUS: 3 dead, 4 children taken from home after double murder, suicide: Lakeland PD

Detectives said many people have asked how they can provide items for the displaced children. The Lakeland Police Department said it is working on a way to facilitate those requests and will release information in the coming days.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Laura Dunn at Laura.Dunn@lakelandgov.net or 863-834-6974.