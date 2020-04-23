Shooting in north Tampa neighborhood injures two children

article

A shooting in Hillsborough County left two children injured Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scene is along Spicer Place, which is in an apartment complex a few blocks away from University Mall in Tampa.

Two juveniles were shot there. Deputies did not say specifically how old the victims were, but did note that they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It was also not immediately clear if deputies were looking for any suspects.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.

