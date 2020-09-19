Shooting in St. Petersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It happened in the 1400 block of 18th Ave. S.

According to police two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. One victim died and the other suffered multiple injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story.



