Shooting in St. Petersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
St. Petersburg, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place around 1 a.m. Saturday.
It happened in the 1400 block of 18th Ave. S.
According to police two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. One victim died and the other suffered multiple injuries and is in stable condition, police said.
This is a developing story.
