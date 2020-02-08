Shrimp Casino Pasta Recipe

article

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:



1 1/2 lbs fresh shrimp, cleaned, veined and tailed

1/2 red pepper, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large shallot (or 2 small) minced

1 tablespoon minced onion

4 ounces butter - cubed

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup 3 Roma tomatoes

1/2 - 3/4 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese, optional

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

6 ounces of heavy cream

Pinch of parsley, minced

Pasta: 8 ounces of spaghetti/linguine (2 ounces pasta per serving)



Procedure:

1. Cut your butter into cubes and store in refrigerator / Devein, clean and remove the tails of the shrimp, set aside

2. For the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta for just a bit less than the package directions - still slightly al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain well, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

3. In a non-stick pan, add olive oil, garlic, diced red pepper, shallot and onion cook on medium heat. Hot enough to render the onion translucent, but not to burn the pepper, onion, shallot and garlic mixture.

4. When the peppers soften and the onion and shallot, are clear, add in the shrimp until you see a nice color. (Opaque when fully cooked). Flip them over and add the white wine, salt, pepper, cook until fully reduced. Add the heavy cream, reduce again and then add in the tomatoes and the butter from the refrigerator. Remove the pan from the heat and stir the sauce with a wooden spoon or spatula until the butter is melted.

5. Add the pasta to the skillet and toss in the sauce. Add the reserved pasta water as desired to create a loose sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste.

6. Add parsley for flavor, decor. Zest the dish with parmesan cheese.

