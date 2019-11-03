Silver alert issued for 96-year-old man in Palm Harbor

article

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a 96-year-old man who went missing in Palm Harbor.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Wilbert Joseph Manz was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday when he left the Coral Oaks Assisted Living Facility, located at 900 Westlake Road.

Manz was driving a gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag JXBY51.

Investigators said Manz may suffer from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Manz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.