Silver Alert issued for Minnesota man visiting Oldsmar

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ervan Callies, 79, of Minnesota, who was last seen leaving the Marriott Residence Inn, located at 4012 Tampa Road in Oldsmar at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to deputies, Callies has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and suffers memory issues.

Callies is described as a white male, approximately 5'11" tall, 180 lbs., with light gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Callies left with his black and white female cocker spaniel named Penny.

Deputies said Callies is believed to have a cell phone, but it appears to be powered off or uncharged.

