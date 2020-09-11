Silver Alert issued for missing Hillsborough man

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man last seen by relatives on Friday morning.

Joseph Cutrono, 75, left his Tampa home around 11:30 a.m. on September 11, 2020, for a medical appointment in Oldsmar. Cutrono was driving a black Jeep Compass bearing Florida tag number U79VJ. He has not been seen since.

According to relatives, Cutrono is insulin-dependent and does not have his medication with him. They say he could be suffering from the early stages of undiagnosed dementia.

Cutrono is 5’8” and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and blue jeans. He also has a walker.

Anyone who locates Cutrono is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

