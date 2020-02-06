Sister of teen victim calls for action after he was fatally shot at Tampa officer's home

article

At least two Newsome High School students say they’ve had to withdraw from the school in the wake of an unsolved shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Neither was the shooter, nor were they there when a single shot was fired into the back of the unsuspecting teen’s head. Instead, Ava, the sister of the victim Bradley Hulett, and his girlfriend, Alexa Haybrook, said they’ve withdrawn from Newsome because they feel unsafe walking the halls with Bradley Hulett’s killer and the boys who are protecting him.

“I was forced to walk past them in the hallway, watching the kid who pulled the trigger make out with his girlfriend,” said Ava. “Seeing their faces and knowing they’re responsible and had no consequences caused me to have multiple mental breakdowns and panic attacks throughout the day.”

In December, 15-year-old Bradley was shot and killed while at a friend’s house playing video games.

The gun used to kill Bradley belongs to the father of the teen who was hosting Bradley and two other friends that night. That father is also a Tampa police officer, who was not home at the time of the shooting. His attorney tells FOX 13 that the gun was kept in a locked bedroom and the father isn’t sure how the boys were able to get to his gun.

Bradley’s family said only two of the three boys spoke willingly to detectives after the shooting. Two months have since passed and no charges have been filed. Detectives also have yet to identify the gunman.

The case is still under investigation.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said detectives have been stymied by witnesses who’ve been unwilling to cooperate, which is frustrating for both the investigation and Bradley’s loved ones, who are desperate for answers and justice.

“You know when you’re involved in an incident and people go and grab attorneys and don’t cooperate and don’t talk, you don’t know what happened to your son that night,” said Chronister. “I can’t imagine the frustration and pain that they’re feeling.”

This week, Bradley’s sister Ava voiced her frustrations to Hillsborough County School Board members, pleading that something be done.

“I had to withdraw from Newsome and enroll in virtual school because I was not in a safe and healthy learning environment. Isn’t that the definition of bullying? Causing disruption to someone’s learning space and making it toxic? My brother and my family are victims and yet everyone is treating the people bringing this pain upon us like they are the victims and they deserve support,” said Ava, who says school administrators have given her brother’s killer special treatment.

“Teens are being taught that drugs and fighting are bad but killing your so-called friend is OK. This is someone’s life that was taken,” said Ava. “I have to adjust my education because my only other choice was to attend school with murderers. Them being there is not fair to me or anyone else that cares about Bradley. I want some type of action to be taken to allow me to have the type of learning environment where I am not uncomfortable at Newsome High School.”

The room erupted in applause when Ava, clad in a “Justice for Bradley” t-shirt, finished speaking.

Hillsborough School Board Attorney Jim Porter then said that without official charges, the board‘s hands are tied.

“No charges have been filed at this point because the investigation is still ongoing,” said Porter. “At the time that the investigation is resolved, the School Board may be able to take the appropriate action, but at this point because there is an ongoing investigation. The school board has no jurisdiction to deal with the matter further.”

Sheriff Chronister declined to say whether or not Bradley Hulett’s killing was an accident or a homicide, but said he expects to release more information about the case in the next week or two.

