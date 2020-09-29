Six suspects arrested for stealing from Hillsborough construction site, deputies say

article

Within three months, Hillsborough County deputies responded a dozen times to a residential development site in Tampa for reports of stolen items. On Tuesday, they said they arrested six suspects.

The thefts occurred between July 1 and Sept. 23 at the Lennard homes Touchstone Community, near South 78th Street and Camden Field Parkway. Deputies said the stolen items included brand-new appliances, lighting fixtures, doors, cinder blocks, wood, grass and sode.

The total estimate in stolen property is about $5,000.

Deputies said they started monitoring the area to identify possible suspects. Within a nine-week period, they arrested six people. They said some were working together, but most acted alone.

Officials said nearly all the suspects were caught in the middle of the crime, allowing them to recover some stolen property.

The sheriff's office identified the following suspects: 60-year-old Tammy Williams McMichael, 36-year-old Charles Joseph Laun, Jr., 35-year-old David Allen Gaskins, 35-year-old William Paul Best, 57-year-old Carey Anthony Baccus, and 27-year-old Marc Avadikian.

Anyone with additional information can call the sheriff's office at 812-247-8200.

