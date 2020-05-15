Sky-high salute: MacDill KC-135s will fly over a dozen hospitals Friday morning

article

Our frontline workers have been deemed true heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nurses and doctors working long hours to keep the community safe and healthy. Friday morning, MacDill Air Force Base will send two KC-135 refueling tankers into the sky to fly over area hospitals and show their appreciation.

The KC-135 takeoff time was moved up to 9:30 a.m. due to weather concerns, but the flyover times will continue as scheduled. The tankers will take to the sky to give our local doctors and nurses from Tampa to Sarasota to St. Pete a sky-high salute.

MacDill decided to show their appreciation after the Bay Area was skipped over during the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels first round of flyovers designed to say thank you to first responders.

KC-135s are a common sight in the skies over South Tampa. (FOX 13 file photo)

The flight will be piloted by active duty and reserve teams from the 6th and 927th air refueling wings. They plan to fly over 12 different Bay Area hospitals to remind our doctors and nurses how much they are appreciated.

“Our primary mission as KC-135 is supporting," said Col. Stephen Snelson with MacDill Airforce Base. "When you think about that and you make that linkage to our healthcare workers and our first responders, they're the ones who are supporting us."

They will fly over 12 hospitals and medical centers along their route:

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 10:30 a.m.

- Brandon Regional (Brandon) - 10:33 a.m.

- Riverview Regional (Riverview) - 10:34 a.m.

- South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center) - 10:35 a.m.

- Sarasota Memorial (Sarasota) - 10:39 a.m.

- St. Anthony’s (St. Petersburg) - 10:54 a.m.

- St. Pete General Women’s Hospital (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Bay Pines VA (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Largo Medical Center (Largo) - 10:56 a.m.

- Children’s Medical Center (Westchase) - 10:58 a.m.

- Tampa General North (Carrollwood) - 11:03 a.m.

- University of South Florida (North Tampa) - 11:04 a.m.

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 11:06 a.m.

MAP: Click to enlarge route map

Residents are advised to stay home to watch the flyovers and not congregate in any mass gatherings.