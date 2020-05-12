Small plane crashes in backyard of Pasco County home

article

Pasco County firefighters are on the scene of a single-engine plane that crashed in a neighborhood.

Officials say the plane went down in a resident's backyard, located in the 25000 block of Bloomsbury Court. The home is in a neighborhood located off of State Road 54.

The view from SkyFOX shows remnants of the plane with broken pieces of a white-picket fence laying behind it. The grass and tree branches surrounding the plane appears to be scorched.

There is no word on injuries.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

