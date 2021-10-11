Small plane crashes into UPS truck in San Diego County, sets homes on fire

Multiple crews in San Diego County are responding to a plane crash that occurred shortly after noon in Santee, California.

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna plane reportedly hit a UPS truck and two houses, causing a fire to erupt.

Injuries are unknown at this time, according to the spokesperson.

There was no immediate word on where the plane was heading or where it took off from. Also, no word on who was on board at the time.

This is a developing story.


