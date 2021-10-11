Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes into UPS truck in San Diego County, sets homes on fire

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
FOX TV Digital Team

SANTEE, Calif. - Multiple crews in San Diego County are responding to a plane crash that occurred shortly after noon in Santee, California.

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna plane reportedly hit a UPS truck and two houses, causing a fire to erupt.

Injuries are unknown at this time, according to the spokesperson. 

Santee plane crash: Multiple homes destroyed & on fire

A plane crash in Santee, California, has left multiple homes destroyed and on fire as firefighters work to put out the blaze. Two people were reported injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials do not yet know the cause of the crash.

There was no immediate word on where the plane was heading or where it took off from. Also, no word on who was on board at the time.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 