Smoke visible for miles after multiple RVs catch fire at Tampa business

A plume of black smoke is visible for miles due to a fire near S 50th Street, on Causeway Boulevard, in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue says multiple recreational vehicles caught fire at a business called Motor Depot.

Tampa FR said S 50th St. is closed between St. Paul Street and Causeway Blvd.

The cause of the fire was still being determined. There were no reports of injuries immediately following the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

A large plume of smoke was visible for miles after recreational vehicles caught fire on Causeway Boulevard.