Social distancing restrictions lifted at Pinellas beaches, but leaders still encourage it

article

After three weeks of heavy law enforcement managing social distancing at Pinellas County beaches, officials announced they are lifting those restrictions, effective Thursday.

Pinellas County commissioners voted to remove the social distancing restrictions, but wants visitors to continue practicing it when visiting the beaches.

They said signage that encourages staying six feet away from others will remain.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Pinellas beaches reached "unprecedented levels of closures." The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was using an online beach capacity took to keep track of crowds and for visitors to know when a beach has reached capacity. It's unclear whether the dashboard will be revived in the future.

When beaches filled up, deputies would redirect beachgoers to a nearby beach access that wasn't at capacity. Beach accesses would reopen as people would leave.

However, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri previously said the resources used to enforce social distancing since beaches reopened in early May was not a sustainable method and the "training wheels" would have to come off eventually. That time occurred Thursday morning.

Beaches were first closed on March 20 after images of large spring break crowds went viral. Pinellas County reopened beaches May 4.

Advertisement

In addition to removing the beach restrictions, commissioners also approved of the reopening of hotel and motel pools starting 3 p.m. Thursday. They said pools can operate at full maximum load capacity.

HOA, apartment and condominium pools can resume full capacity on June 1.

Commissioners also decided to allow playgrounds at childcare facilities to reopen. Public playgrounds can reopen on June 1 with social distancing.