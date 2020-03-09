Some restaurants taking patron’s temperatures to help avoid the spread of coronavirus

People do smile, and it would be amusing if it weren't so serious. I'm talking about the practice of testing every person’s body temperature at the small Southern California chain of restaurants called Sichuan Impression. They have three locations in Alhambra, Tustin and West Los Angeles.

Everyone who comes in, including employees, reporters, cameramen – anyone -- gets greeted by a masked and gloved employee who points an infrared non-contact thermometer at their forehead. If the thermometer reads more than 100 degrees, they are politely asked to leave. They hope this tactic will keep sick people out and slow the spread of coronavirus.

On an Instagram post in late January, the restaurant chain stated that they would adopt the new measures, and politely asks their guests to cooperate.

1. We will use an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of each guest who comes to dine;

2. If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service;

3. If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being;

4. We encourage everyone to order “to-go” for the time being, and will offer 5% off discount for the entire order.

Kelly Xiao, one of the co-owners, says so far they haven’t asked anyone to leave. “99.9% of our customers are fine with it. We are trying to protect public safety.”

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, with LA County Public Health says this is a good example of businesses acting responsibly and pro-actively to try to do their part to contain this pandemic.

“We should be proactive,” Ferrer said. When asked why they don’t test everyone, Ferrer said it’s not feasible.