South Tampa goes all out for Halloween with tricks, treats and a neighborhood fundraiser

The Brief South Tampa neighbors celebrated Halloween with elaborate decorations, creative trick-or-treating and community traditions. One homeowner traded candy for jokes, talents and hopscotch challenges. The Freese family used its Halloween display to raise money for camps supporting young burn survivors.



With Halloween falling on a Saturday for the first time since 2020, South Tampa neighborhoods made the most of the weekend. From trick-or-treating with a twist to elaborate decorations and a fundraiser for children recovering from burn injuries, residents turned the holiday into a celebration of community.

South Tampa Halloween traditions

The backstory:

On West Tacon Street, Elizabeth Hudson gave trick-or-treaters a chance to earn a bigger candy bar by telling a joke or showing off a talent.

Some kids came prepared with jokes, while others took on Hudson in a game of hopscotch. Those who impressed her could also pick a prize from her prize wall.

Hudson said she keeps the tradition going because the neighborhood enjoys it, but especially for her grandchildren.

Bubba's Buddies burn fundraiser

Giving back:

On West Santiago Street, the Freese family combined Halloween festivities with a fundraiser for burn survivor camps.

Jacob Freese and his wife were both burned in a 2016 grill accident. Since then, they've worked to raise money for camps that give children who have experienced burn injuries a chance to connect with others who understand what they've been through.

Last year, the family raised more than $5,200 to send two children to Camp Hopetáke

This year, after establishing their own nonprofit, Bubba's Buddies, they're hoping to raise even more.

Freese said the camps help young burn survivors build relationships and grow alongside children who have faced similar experiences.

Historic West Rogers display

A neighborhood tradition:

On West Rogers Avenue, Steve Odell has been collecting Halloween decorations for 40 years.

His display includes everything from inflatable decorations and headstones to a handmade fire pit. Odell said he enjoys watching children and their parents arrive to take in the display.

He says the collection gets bigger every year and finding room for everything is becoming more challenging.

Holiday schedule and expansion

What's next:

Odell plans to keep his Halloween decorations up through Sunday night. He says he goes even bigger for Christmas.