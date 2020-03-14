SpaceX delays launch to Sunday morning, will bring more satellites into space

SpaceX has delayed its Falcon 9 rocket launch planned for Saturday to the following day.

The launch is now expected to occur on Sunday at 9:22 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take 60 Starlink satellites into space on Sunday. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

On Friday, SpaceX completed a successful static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket.

