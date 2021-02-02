SpaceX planning 2 Starlink launches this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to light up the sky not once, but twice this week with two Starlink missions.
Two Falcon 9 rockets are set to carry dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit.
The first batch of 60 satellites was scheduled for launch on Thursday, February 4th, at 1:19 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40.
However, the launch has since been pushed to Friday, February 5th at 5:14 a.m.
When the launch does happen, this will be the 18th Starlink mission for SpaceX.
There will be another Starlink mission a little over 24 hours before at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.
Liftoff is still set for 5:26 a.m.
The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.
