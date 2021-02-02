SpaceX planning 2 Starlink launches this week

article

SpaceX is planning to light up the sky not once, but twice this week with two Starlink missions.

Two Falcon 9 rockets are set to carry dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The first batch of 60 satellites was scheduled for launch on Thursday, February 4th, at 1:19 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40.

However, the launch has since been pushed to Friday, February 5th at 5:14 a.m.

When the launch does happen, this will be the 18th Starlink mission for SpaceX.

There will be another Starlink mission a little over 24 hours before at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

Liftoff is still set for 5:26 a.m.

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.

You can watch the launches live when they happen on FOX 35 News.