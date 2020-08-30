SpaceX to attempt evening liftoff after scrubbing Falcon 9 rocket launch earlier in the day

article

SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 rocket launch on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, SpaceX attempted to complete a separate launch, where it would send more Starlink satellites into space. However, due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations, they scrubbed the launch.

It has been rescheduled until Tuesday, September 1st, at 9:29 a.m. ET>

RELATED: The universe will end in this way, at this time, researcher says

The evening launch, currently scheduled for 7:18 p.m., will send a SAOCOM 1B satellite into space, riding onboard a Falcon 9 rocket for Argentina's space agency.

Advertisement

As of Sunday morning, SpaceX tweeted that the launch is still slated to happen.

SpaceX is even warning that residents in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties may hear one or more sonic booms when SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land back on Earth.

Stay with FOX 35 for the latest developments on this evening's launch.