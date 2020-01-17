SpaceX to destroy rocket during flight to test Dragon Crew capsule abort system

SpaceX and NASA will conduct an important test on Saturday morning, as the commercial crew program continues into the phase that many officials describe as “the final dress rehearsal.”

The astronauts will even be going through the steps they would take as if they were heading to the International Space Station (ISS) -- going out onto the connector, but they won’t be inside the Dragon Crew capsule when it blasts off. Instead, two crash dummies will be in the seats.

The set-up for this simulation is literally a disaster. Imagine the rocket is failing; imagine it’s about to catch on fire or blow up. SpaceX and NASA produced some animation to show what is supposed to occur.

At 84 seconds after ignition, the abort sequence starts. Everything is sensor-driven, so the computers should be able to tell that something is wrong and dangerous. Then, the rocket engines are killed, and the capsule’s thrusters kick-on with the goal of sending the capsule as far away as possible from the booster.

For the descent, parachutes open with the goal of a gentle splashdown and recovery from a ship. Keep in mind, waves and winds at sea are also a factor for this test.

The anticipation and energy surrounding this launch are like a major league sports event for space fans. SpaceX has already proven the capsule can dock at the ISS. They are ahead of their direct competitor, Boeing, in that regard. If the abort test is successful, their lead becomes even stronger.

However, the capsule exploded during a ground test of the separation capability last April. When two objects are conjoined, traveling at such an incredible speed and altitude, breaking them apart in a hurry is a nail-biting prospect.

Saturday’s four-hour launch window opens at 8 a.m.; however, SpaceX tweeted late Friday that they are now targeting the end of the window for launch due to weather and sea conditions.

Beyond the abort test, there’s a launch scheduled on Monday, to include another batch of the SpaceX Starlink communication satellites.

Stay with FOX 35 News as we head into a busy couple of days on Space Coast.