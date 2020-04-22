SpaceX to launch another round of Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday

article

Another 60 Starlink satellites are set to launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX is sending up a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites to provide global internet coverage from space.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite Internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” SpaceX says.

There is a 90 percent chance of acceptable weather conditions for launch, according to an outlook issued by the U.S. military’s 45th Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral.

This will be the second launch during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Florida Today, this will be the seventh batch of Starlink communication satellites to launch since May. So far, SpaceX has launched 360 Starlink satellites.

Advertisement

Liftoff is set for 3:37 p.m. You can watch the launch live when it happens HERE.