SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission on Thursday

SpaceX will launch its next round of Starlink satellites on Thursday after scrubbing the launch on Wednesday afternoon.

"Targeting Thursday, October 22 at 12:14 p.m. EDT for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink from SLC-40 in Florida. Keeping an eye on weather; current forecast is 50% favorable for liftoff," SpaceX tweeted.

Liftoff is set for 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, from Cape Canaveral. This will be the 15th Starlink mission to be sent into orbit.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The forecast for Thursday's launch is currently at 50% favorable for liftoff.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35 News.