Sparkman Wharf welcoming back patrons Tuesday

Sparkman Wharf, a dynamic, eclectic and industrial waterfront space, is reopening Tuesday -- a sign that downtown Tampa is ready for a comeback.

The food-and-drink complex is allowing vendors to open back up starting at 3 p.m. All employees are required to wear masks and get their temperatures checked prior to the beginning of their shift.

Guests are asked to stay six feet apart, and there will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the area.

Splitsville will open as well after announcing layoffs in March. At the time, the company said it was letting go hourly employees to allow them to take advantage of unemployment benefits and any other government assistance that will come available because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The bowling alley will have disposable menus and spaced-out tables. The company said bowling balls will be sanitized after every game.