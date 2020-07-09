SPPD using millions set aside for additional officers to fund team for non-violent 911 calls

On Thursday, St. Petersburg police announced a dramatic shift in the way it will respond to certain 911 calls. In response to weeks of nationwide protest, the chief said his officers will now take a community-based approach for certain scenarios.

The city had millions set aside to hire 25 new officers; instead they are now hiring social service workers with some law enforcement training.

“These are [for] non-violent calls,” Chief Anthony Holloway explained. “These are calls that people are asking for help.”

Eighteen to 25 social service workers will make up the Community Assistance Liaison (CAL) team, which will respond to 911 calls for disorderly intoxication, drug overdose, intoxicated people, mental health crisis, suicide crisis, mental health transport, disorderly juvenile/truancy, and disorderly juvenile at elementary schools, panhandling, homeless complaints and neighborhood disputes.

“We get somewhere from 12,000 to 14,000 calls a year where our officers respond to these types of issues,” Mayor Rick Kriseman told reporters while announcing the initiative Thursday.

The CAL team will be in civilian clothing, not armed, and will have no tactical gear.

Chief Holloway and Mayor Kriseman said the team will free up normal police officers to work with the community and respond to violent situations.

“It gives our officers more time to be out in the community,” Kriseman explained. “To respond to calls where a crime has been committed.”

The change comes after weeks of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“It’s a huge sacrifice but at the same time we are getting but at the same time we are getting someone to take care of these non-violent crimes,” Holloway said.

He said the CAL team members will have law enforcement training but their main background will be in social service work.

Holloway said the team should be in place by Oct. 1.