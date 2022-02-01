Spring Training delayed until at least March 8 due to ongoing MLB lockout: here's what you should know

article

Officials with Major League Baseball say a week after pushing back the start of the exhibition season, spring training games in both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues will not be played until at least March 8.

The decision was made amid the ongoing MLB lockout. Here's what you should know about the situation, as it stands now.

When was spring training supposed to start?

With the Cactus League, spring training was supposed to start on Feb. 26. The Grapefruit League was also supposed to start on the same date, according to their website.,

Why is there a lockout?

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

"We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive."

An agreement was also not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association.

What is the union demanding?

The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

"As players we see major problems with it," New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. "First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition."

The union is seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Players currently need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players are hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable. They also want to see a designated hitter (DH) added to National League rosters, which players hope will secure a job for a veteran.

The Associated Press has reported the players also want to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure.

What is the management offering?

In January 2022, it was reported that the MLB didn’t budge on free-agent eligibility or the luxury tax threshold. Team owners haven’t come anywhere near that number — offering $214 million instead.

However, both sides aren’t as far on other issues. Owners have offered to extend the DH to National League squads, and negotiators in both camps have been open to an NBA-style draft lottery, which would disincentivize tanking.

Owners would cap the lottery at the top three picks, but the players would cap it at eight.

Are there meetings going on between management and the players?

According to MLB officials, the two sides have been meeting in Florida since Feb. 21.

"MLB has instituted a deadline of Monday to complete a deal in order for the regular season to open as scheduled on March 31, leaving the league and the players union three more days to work out a deal," read a portion of a statement released by the MLB on Feb. 25.

According to reports from the Associated Press, players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, as they are nearing agreement on an amateur draft lottery during negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

The sides met three times Friday, in addition to the session between Manfred and Clark. That came after four straight days of largely fruitless negotiating sessions that focused on exchanging proposals in areas of relative minutia.

Talks will continue Saturday.

What will happen if the Monday deadline is not met?

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline, and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

How will spring training delays impact Arizona?

"It would be a huge blow to the tourism industry we are so reliant upon in Arizona," says economists at Elliot D. Pollack, who has crunched the numbers on this.

The possible delay isn't coming at a great time as Arizonans and their businesses have already dealt with the two past spring trainings that were either modified or cut short because of COVID-19.

"A delayed start to the spring training season could have a ripple effect on the economy," said Garrick Taylor with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Economists say Arizona, especially Scottsdale, lost millions of dollars, so it's not looking good that spring training could be heading into another loss like that soon.

"It’s really a crown jewel of Arizona’s tourism offerings. That’s a sector that took a real hit during the pandemic. This was an area of real hope for recovery, and this delay could affect local merchants bottom line," said Taylor.

How important is spring training to Arizona, financially?

A full spring training season brings in $644 million in economic impact, but the state wouldn't come close to that if the season is shortened.

"We experienced it in 2020. We lost $300 million from just getting half of a spring training season," said economist Danny Court.

Not only would the state lose out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue, but the hospitality industry has not fully recovered as a result of the pandemic.

Frasher's Tavern, a steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale, opened its doors just less than two months before COVID-19 hit, so it's yet to experience a full spring training season.

"It is going to impact us a lot," said owner George Frasher. "We are getting our name out there and people are realizing we are here in Old Town. Spring training would be a bonus for us."

The city of Glendale says it hasn't heard anything from MLB on a solution to help them with their revenue loss. "We are certainly disappointed in what appears to be another canceled year of Cactus League and spring training," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps.

Cities like Glendale that house ballparks for spring training are looking at a big hit to revenue that would normally be brought in by the baseball fans traveling in from all over the country who stay at its hotels and eat at its restaurants.

"If we are not getting people in our hotel rooms and eating at our stores, this thing makes absolutely zero sense financially for our citizens," Phelps said.

He says they earn $65,000 in sales tax revenue at the stadium, but their annual debt payment is $13 million, and they also pay for capital expenses.

"I feel like for whatever reason, that investment hasn't been understood by Major League Baseball," Phelps said. "They keep saying we are a partner but all the actions I have seen, no willingness to engage with the city of Glendale or the other venues that have been impacted."

Best case scenario, Glendale says, is that they would start spring training very soon – but there is still a hit to their tourism because out-of-state fans are canceling their trips.

Phelps proposed MLB makes an investment in the state's tourism authority to help make up for this loss. They have not heard back yet on that proposal.

Mesa's Mayor, John Giles, said, "The timing of this couldn’t be any worse."

Not only financially, this is a hard hit, but also for the livelihood of many.

"This is going to hurt us financially, but it’s also a quality of life issue," Giles said. The city invested millions into their two stadiums, ready to welcome baseball fans.

"We just hope that cool heads prevail, you know, that management and the players can realize this is not just about them, that it’s about cities like Mesa, Arizona that have invested heavily to provide a wonderful venue for them, and it’s also about the many people who count on their living in addition to ballplayers and owners tied to baseball," Giles explained.

What are fans saying about the potential delay to spring training?

"We bought tickets to nine games," said Becky Parry, who lives in Utah. "We probably won’t come to spend a week in the Valley if not for the baseball games."

Fans are also reacting to the ongoing negotiations.

"There’s greed. There’s a greed problem," said Parry. "I think there’s enough to go around. The fans, we’re the ones that are suffering. We can’t make plans. We don’t want to be in the middle of it."

"I wish the owners would negotiate a little bit more," said Jason Wheeler, who lives in Texas. "Rob Manfred, come on. Let’s get going. Let's start talking more, not go two or three weeks of not saying a word. It's not high school, get your act together let’s start talking."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

