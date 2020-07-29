St. Pete mayor to make joint announcement with New York governor on major testing initiative

The City of St. Petersburg is announcing a major initiative to add additional testing for COVID-19 and will announce a large donation Wednesday from the State of New York.

Leadership in St. Pete City Hall tells FOX 13 there will be a new testing location in south St. Petersburg and that New York will make a donation of personal protective equipment and ventilators.

A joint announcement is expected sometime Wednesday with St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The seven-day rolling average of the percentage of positive COVD-19 cases in Pinellas County has dropped to around 6.5%.

Health experts say that could be an indicator that early mask mandates and bar closures in the county’s largest city are working.

However, Director of Pinellas County EMS Dr. Angus Jameson told FOX 13 the hospital system is still stressed - and people need to remain vigilant of CDC guidelines.

