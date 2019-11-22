St. Pete police investigate murder of woman after her body was found in a car

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found inside a car.

Police said the victim's friend became concerned after not being able to contact her. Around 8 p.m., the friend is the one who found the victim's body in a car parked in her driveway in the 7300 block of Organdy Drive North. They have not identified the victim.

Police said it appears the victim was murdered.

“At this point, we have a lot of backtracking and a lot of investigation to do before we can figure out exactly how long she’s been there, what the cause of death is, and where we go from here,” explained Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for St. Petersburg Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. PEtersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

