St. Pete police investigate 'suspicious' death after woman's body was found in a car

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a woman after he body was found inside a car.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said someone found the woman’s body in the car in a driveway in the 7300 block of Organdy Drive North. They have not identified her.

The cause of her death remains under investigation, but they say the circumstances are "suspicious."

“At this point, we have a lot of backtracking and a lot of investigation to do before we can figure out exactly how long she’s been there, what the cause of death is, and where we go from here,” explained Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for St. Petersburg Police Department.

