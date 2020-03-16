St. Pete police search for missing 14-year-old boy

article

St. Petersburg police say they want the public to keep a lookout for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday.

Officials said 14-year-old Chance Cooper was last seen in the Placido Bayou area in the 5200 block of White Sand Circle NE. They said he was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cooper is described as 5’10 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark-blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt and dark blue basketball shorts with a white pin stripe. He had no shoes on at the time, police said.

“We are very concerned for his safety,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

