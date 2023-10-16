St. Petersburg couple charged with sexual battery after assaulting woman together: SPPD

article

A couple sexually assaulted a woman they met in Downtown St. Petersburg early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators say the couple befriended a group of young women on Friday evening. By 1 a.m. on Saturday, the couple invited the women to their apartment that was at 225 1st Avenue North to socialize and swim in their pool, according to authorities.

Officials say the victim was carried back to the apartment by 34-year-old Alec Farwell while the woman's friends were swimming. Farwell's girlfriend, 26-year-old Gracie Mowery, helped hold the victim down while her boyfriend assaulted her, according to police.

Investigators say that the victim was able to escape and call police.

Alec Farwell was charged with sexual battery and Gracie Mowery was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

