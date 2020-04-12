St. Petersburg police searching for missing woman

article

Police in St. Petersburg are searching for 65-year-old Theresa Pozzi Unger. She has been missing since Saturday morning.

Unger was last seen in the area of 6400 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. She has gray hair and is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She‬ was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black undershirt, yellow pants, and was carrying a black purse. According to police, she may have boarded a PSTA bus.

If you have any information you are asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727- 893-7780.

